Centre orders joint probes into every suspected human rabies death

India will, for the first time, investigate every suspected human rabies death through joint teams drawn from health, veterinary, municipal and forest departments, as the Centre moves to tighten surveillance and speed up containment amid persistent rabies fatalities.
India will, for the first time, investigate every suspected human rabies death through joint teams drawn from health, veterinary, municipal and forest departments, as the Centre moves to tighten surveillance and speed up containment amid persistent rabies fatalities.
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) mandating joint investigation teams at the national, state, district and block levels, according to two government officials and the document, Standard Operating Procedure for Joint Investigation of Suspected Human Rabies Deaths, reviewed by Mint.
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) mandating joint investigation teams at the national, state, district and block levels, according to two government officials and the document, Standard Operating Procedure for Joint Investigation of Suspected Human Rabies Deaths, reviewed by Mint.
The protocol aims to confirm rabies deaths, trace the animal source, identify exposed contacts and ensure timely vaccination. Local authorities must begin field investigations within 48 hours of notification and submit final investigation reports within seven days.
One Health response
The framework adopts the One Health approach, bringing together the departments of health and family welfare, animal husbandry and dairying, urban and rural local bodies, forest and wildlife, and designated rabies diagnostic laboratories.
Treating healthcare facilities must report every suspected rabies death on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) within 24 hours. Joint investigation teams will then collect medical records, interview family members and caregivers, map bite locations, and assess whether anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulins were administered appropriately, according to the SOP.
Primary healthcare officers will also review vaccine storage, procurement and distribution at regional healthcare facilities.
Rabies, a preventable yet almost invariably fatal viral disease once symptoms appear, remains a major public health challenge. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dogs account for nearly 96% of human rabies cases worldwide, with the remaining 4% linked to bites from cats, monkeys, mongooses, wild cats and cattle.
Government data shows dog-bite cases rose to 3.72 million in 2024 from 2.75 million a year earlier, while rabies deaths climbed to 180 from 22 in 2022, prompting a new SOP for multi-agency investigations and faster containment.
Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered until press time.
From investigation to containment
Animal investigations will survey exposure sites to trace, isolate and observe dogs, livestock or wild animals linked to bite incidents.
The SOP directs field investigators collecting biological specimens to use personal protective equipment, including double gloves and masks, while maintaining specimens at two to eight degrees Celsius during transport. Designated laboratories will test brain tissue or saliva samples using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction and direct fluorescent antibody tests, sharing results with health departments within 24-48 hours. Local teams must submit final reports within seven days, documenting the likely transmission route, community risks and preventive measures.
Where wild animals such as jackals, foxes or feral cats are suspected sources, forest departments will lead field operations and establish a 5-km buffer zone around the exposure site. Teams will carry out targeted animal vaccination, monitor wildlife morbidity, conduct door-to-door risk assessments in nearby villages and manage local waste to reduce human-wildlife interactions. Exposed contacts will receive post-exposure vaccines and rabies immunoglobulins immediately, without waiting for laboratory confirmation.
The framework also mandates monthly data sharing across state and district departments, including confirmed rabies deaths, dog-bite clusters, stray dog census data, vaccinated and neutered animal counts, and anti-rabies vaccine stock levels. Affected areas will remain under surveillance for six months to assess response measures, vaccination coverage and future prevention efforts.
Why coordination matters
The multi-sectoral push comes as rising dog-bite incidents increase demand for vaccination across human healthcare and veterinary sectors. Industry estimates value India's veterinary rabies vaccine market at $37.6 million, with projections of $56.8 million by 2030 as municipal bodies and pet owners expand preventive vaccination.
Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, a public health expert said, “Rabies is virtually 100% fatal once the infection reaches the central nervous system. But it is also preventable on many fronts…In many developed countries, rabies from dog bites has been eliminated. While dog bites are still common, human rabies does not occur because the virus no longer circulates among pet dogs in these countries.”
Jayadevan said rabies originated as a zoonotic spillover, with the virus spreading from forest animals to free-roaming stray dogs along forest fringes before reaching other stray and pet dogs and cats in both rural and urban areas, where it continues to circulate. He added that controlling and eliminating human rabies in India would require a coordinated, multi-pronged approach backed by swift tracking and accountability.