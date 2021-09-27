NEW DELHI : The government has incorporated seven new companies in August for defence production with ₹91,200 crore as authorised capital, giving effect to the corporatisation of ordnance factories.

The move marks the implementation of a major overhaul of the 41 factories set up under the four-decade-old Ordnance Factories Board with the aim to improve accountability and efficiency of defence production units. A corporate structure also brings more transparency into these entities.

Out of the seven companies formed by reorganising the Ordnance Factories Board, two companies--Troop Comforts Ltd. and Gliders India --are into manufacturing textiles. Munitions India Ltd., India Optel Ltd., Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd., Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd., and Yantra India Ltd. are into manufacturing machinery and equipment, showed data from Registrar of Companies (RoCs).

These companies have paid-up capital of ₹1 lakh each, but their authorised capital, or the maximum share capital authorised at the time of incorporation, ranges from ₹200 crore in the case of Gliders India to ₹15,000 crore in the case of Advance Weapons and Equipment India Ltd., data showed. The Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd. would be located at the ordnance factory in Kanpur. The companies have their registered offices in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.

A corporate structure allows the companies to raise capital by going public if the government decides to do so. India also allows 74-100% foreign ownership of defence production companies under different categories.

Emails sent to the department of defence production and to the Ordnance Factory Board on Monday remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

The move to corporatize the Board was cleared by the union cabinet in June with the idea of making India self-reliant in defence hardware manufacturing. It brings different factories with synergies under one company which is expected to help with efficient management of costs and supply chains in areas like production of ammunition and explosives, vehicles, weapons and equipment, troop comfort items and parachutes.

Building domestic capacity in defence production and accessing advance technology in this area is a key priority for the Narendra Modi administration.

India spent around ₹3.43 trillion in FY21 on defence, excluding pensions, more than ₹20,769 crore allocated at the beginning of the year, on account of large capital acquisition and procurement requirements, as per FY22 budget documents. India’s defence ministry budget for FY22, including pensions is ₹4.78 trillion.

The bid to revamp the organisation structure of defence production units comes in the backdrop of the tension and confrontation that came to light last year along India's high altitude border with China.

