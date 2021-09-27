Centre sets up 7 companies to corporatize ordnance factories

These companies have paid-up capital of ₹1 lakh each, but their authorised capital, or the maximum share capital authorised at the time of incorporation, ranges from ₹200 crore in the case of Gliders India to ₹15,000 crore in the case of Advance Weapons and Equipment India Ltd., data showed. The Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd. would be located at the ordnance factory in Kanpur. The companies have their registered offices in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.