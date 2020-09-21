Centre should frame referral protocol for severe covid patients in rural areas

"The virus has now spread in peripheral towns and as mentioned, the hospitals do not have the facilities of RT-PCR, swab collection or testing so these patients are retained in their respective towns for 4-5 days till the situation worsens. 80% of these patients with minor symptoms recovere but for the remaining, we have very small window to intervene and provide proper medication support through oxygen, antiviral, steroid, plasma therapy," said Alok Roy, chair, FICCI Health Services Committee, and chairman Medica Group of Hospitals