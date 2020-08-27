NEW DELHI: The central government should stand as a guarantor for any borrowing by states to meet the shortfall in Goods and Service Tax (GST) in case the former finds it difficult to raise debt for the purpose, Bihar's deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said ahead of a GST Council meeting on Thursday.

Modi, in an interview to Mint, said the Centre will need ₹3.65 trillion in FY21 to compensate states for their GST shortfall. GST cess levied on items such as cars, aerated drinks, and tobacco will not be enough to meet bridge the gap, given the massive blow the economy has suffered following the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns.

States have not received their compensation from the Centre for the period starting April due to fund crunch.

Modi said states will put their views on the subject before the GST Council meeting on Thursday.

"It is the moral obligation of the central government to compensate states. The pertinent question is who will borrow. Borrowing is the only option. It will be better if the central government borrows and compensates the states. If the Centre faces any difficulty in borrowing, because already they have to borrow more than ₹12 lakh crore this year, states can borrow but the Centre has to become the guarantor of such borrowing," the minister from Bihar said.

Modi heads several panels of state finance ministers in the GST Council and had in the past led the Empowered Committee of State Finance Ministers that laid the foundation of GST.

If states have to raise debt then it becomes imperative that the Centre organises cheaper loans and take responsibility of the repayment as well. "It is not to be a burden on state exchequer," Modi added.

The minister said some states have mooted that GST Council borrow the required funds but "That is out of the question. It is either the Centre or the states that can borrow. If there is no conclusive outcome at in this meeting, another meeting can be held."

Also, compensation to states for GST shortfall must be taken into account for the entire fiscal and not specific months which implies that the responsibility of making up for states’ GST revenue loss during the national lockdown falls squarely on the Centre, he said.

As per law, states are guaranteed 14% annual increase in revenue taking 2015-16 as the base year. However, the central government has been arguing that it can only make up for states’ GST revenue shortfall from the funds collected as GST cess.

One proposal on the table is to extend the levy of GST cess beyond 2022 to repay any additional funds borrowed to meet states’ GST compensation requirement.

