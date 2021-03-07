OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Centre should increase spending on COVID-19 research: Ashok Gehlot

JAIPUR : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asked the Union government to spend more on research related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged people to keep following all COVID-19 protocols and stressed that those with comorbidities should be extra cautious.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Gujarat reports 575 fresh cases, one death in last 24 hours

COVID-19: Gujarat reports 575 fresh cases, one death in last 24 hours

1 min read . 08:15 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

Italy mulls tighter, nationwide curbs at least at weekends

2 min read . 08:13 PM IST
People eat at the Hamotzi restaurant in Jerusalem after Israel reopened restaurants, bars and cafes to vaccinated 'green pass' holders

Israel re-opens restaurants, bars with 40% of country fully vaccinated

2 min read . 08:07 PM IST
Covid-19: Rajasthan MLAs to get vaccine tomorrow

Covid-19: Rajasthan MLAs to get vaccine tomorrow

1 min read . 08:06 PM IST

"It is necessary for all of us to follow COVID-19 protocols and save others from getting infected," Gehlot said in a statement.

Claiming that the US and UK are carrying out COVID-19-related research at a cost of $1 billion and 18.5 million pounds, Gehlot said the Union government has allocated only 2,663 crore for health research in the general budget, which is 34.4 % less than the revised estimate of 4,062 crore for the financial year 2020-21.

It cannot be said for how long the pandemic will persist and the Centre should increase the budget for COVID-19-related research, he said.

Gehlot said his government had recently announced the establishment of the Institute of Tropical Medicine and Virology in Jaipur for the investigation, treatment and research of virus-borne diseases.

It is hoped that with the establishment of this institute, there will be cooperation in overcoming such diseases early in the future, he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout