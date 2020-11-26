Centre should make its stand clear on pricing of covid vaccine: Bhupesh Baghel

“It seems the centre is not going to spend on vaccines and is only going to issue guidelines like it has been happening till now. States like ours will do their bit the union government has to make it clear whether it is making vaccines available for free to states and if not what will be the share of expenditure between centre and states. If that also will not happen then why we should follow guidelines of the centre are all expense is to be borne by us? We will make our own guidelines," he added.