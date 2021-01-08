Centre should sponsor Covid vaccination drive, says Maha health minster

Centre should sponsor Covid vaccination drive, says Maha health minster1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 07:40 AM IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that they are ready to execute an inoculation drive whenever it is instructed by the Central government. He also stated that the COVID-19 vaccination drive must be sponsored by the Centre.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that they are ready to execute an inoculation drive whenever it is instructed by the Central government. He also stated that the COVID-19 vaccination drive must be sponsored by the Centre.
"We had a meeting with Union Health Minister. We insisted that the COVID vaccination drive must be sponsored by GoI. We also pointed out all lacunae in maintaining cold storage of vaccines. We're ready to execute inoculation drive whenever it is instructed," said Tope.
YouTube removes several videos posted on Trump’s channel2 min read . 07:58 AM IST
Airlines try ultra-cheap fares to get the world flying again8 min read . 07:45 AM IST
Centre should sponsor Covid vaccination drive, says Maha health minster1 min read . 07:40 AM IST
JEE Advanced exams on 3 July; 75% eligibility criteria relaxed2 min read . 07:36 AM IST
Also Read | How US democracy nearly came undone
Meanwhile, the government has prepared a detailed draft for air transportation of COVID-19 vaccines and the movement of vaccine to different parts of the nation is likely to begin by January 7 or January 8.
Transportation of COVID vaccine module has been finalised by the central government.
Sources indicated Pune will be the central hub from where the distribution of vaccine will take place. Passengers aircraft will be allowed to transport vaccines in the belly of the carrier. Since the Pune airport is under the Indian Air Force, they will also be a part of it," sources said.
India has reported 20,346 new Covid-19 cases, 19,587 recoveries, and 222 deaths on January 7, taking the country's count to 1,03,95,278, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday.
While 1,00,16,859 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus so far, 1,50,336 persons have succumbed to the deadly virus in the country. There are 2,28,083 active coronavirus cases in India, as per the Union Health Ministry.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.