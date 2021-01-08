OPEN APP
Centre should sponsor Covid vaccination drive, says Maha health minster
Centre should sponsor Covid vaccination drive, says Maha health minster
Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 07:40 AM IST ANI

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that they are ready to execute an inoculation drive whenever it is instructed by the Central government. He also stated that the COVID-19 vaccination drive must be sponsored by the Centre.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that they are ready to execute an inoculation drive whenever it is instructed by the Central government. He also stated that the COVID-19 vaccination drive must be sponsored by the Centre.

"We had a meeting with Union Health Minister. We insisted that the COVID vaccination drive must be sponsored by GoI. We also pointed out all lacunae in maintaining cold storage of vaccines. We're ready to execute inoculation drive whenever it is instructed," said Tope.

Also Read | How US democracy nearly came undone

Meanwhile, the government has prepared a detailed draft for air transportation of COVID-19 vaccines and the movement of vaccine to different parts of the nation is likely to begin by January 7 or January 8.

Transportation of COVID vaccine module has been finalised by the central government.

Sources indicated Pune will be the central hub from where the distribution of vaccine will take place. Passengers aircraft will be allowed to transport vaccines in the belly of the carrier. Since the Pune airport is under the Indian Air Force, they will also be a part of it," sources said.

India has reported 20,346 new Covid-19 cases, 19,587 recoveries, and 222 deaths on January 7, taking the country's count to 1,03,95,278, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday.

While 1,00,16,859 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus so far, 1,50,336 persons have succumbed to the deadly virus in the country. There are 2,28,083 active coronavirus cases in India, as per the Union Health Ministry.

