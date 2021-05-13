Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday called upon the central government to embark on free vaccination for citizens, saying that COVID-19 cases have spread to all towns and funds marked for Central Vista project should be also be used in the vaccination drive.

He said there is no shortage of money to embark on free vaccination.

"The COVID -19 pandemic has become terrible in the country. The figures have no meaning. No town, village, or city is free from COVID -19 pandemic. In today's circumstances, it is necessary that the central government should make vaccination schemes free. There is no shortage of money for this because ₹35,000 crores have been already allocated in the Union Budget and the money that is being spent on Central Vista can be utilised in mass vaccination drive," Yechury told ANI.

"All the money that is in the PM-Cares Fund use it to keep people alive. Use it for medicine, vaccination and oxygen," he added.

The former MP urged the Central government to provide ₹6,000 per month to the unemployed and poor people across the country.

"The foodgrains rotting in the godowns should be distributed among the poor for free," he said.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the farm laws so that the farmers can end their agitation and return to their homes.

Twelve opposition party leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and Yechury had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and raised several demands including free and universal mass vaccination campaign across the country, stopping the construction of Central Vista, and repealing the three farm laws. (ANI)

