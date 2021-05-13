"The COVID -19 pandemic has become terrible in the country. The figures have no meaning. No town, village, or city is free from COVID -19 pandemic. In today's circumstances, it is necessary that the central government should make vaccination schemes free. There is no shortage of money for this because ₹35,000 crores have been already allocated in the Union Budget and the money that is being spent on Central Vista can be utilised in mass vaccination drive," Yechury told ANI.