The Centre should withdraw the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and restore powers of the Delhi government, said Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, a day after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.

"They should withdraw it (bill) and restore the Delhi government's power. Today it is AAP (Aam Aadmi Party), tomorrow it will be someone else. They cannot snatch the democratic rights of elected governments of states and Union Territories," Kharge said while speaking to ANI.

He added that we will discuss it tomorrow at 10 am in the Rajya Sabha.

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned following a ruckus made by the Opposition as the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the House.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the bill which entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor. The bill seeks to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill in Lok Sabha stated that the bill seeks to clarify the expression "Government", which in the context of legislation to be passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, consistent with the status of Delhi as a Union territory to address the ambiguities in the interpretation of the legislative provisions.

Leaders of the ruling AAP, including MP Sanjay Singh, have condemned the bill.

Earlier last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with other party MPs, MLAs and councillors, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Bill.

