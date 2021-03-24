Subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >Centre should withdraw NCT Bill, restore Delhi govt's powers: Mallikarjun Kharge

Centre should withdraw NCT Bill, restore Delhi govt's powers: Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge
1 min read . 09:24 AM IST ANI

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned following a ruckus made by the Opposition as the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the House

The Centre should withdraw the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and restore powers of the Delhi government, said Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, a day after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.

"They should withdraw it (bill) and restore the Delhi government's power. Today it is AAP (Aam Aadmi Party), tomorrow it will be someone else. They cannot snatch the democratic rights of elected governments of states and Union Territories," Kharge said while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Field report: A groundswell of anti-incumbency in Mamata’s Bengal

He added that we will discuss it tomorrow at 10 am in the Rajya Sabha.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the bill which entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor. The bill seeks to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill in Lok Sabha stated that the bill seeks to clarify the expression "Government", which in the context of legislation to be passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, consistent with the status of Delhi as a Union territory to address the ambiguities in the interpretation of the legislative provisions.

Leaders of the ruling AAP, including MP Sanjay Singh, have condemned the bill.

Earlier last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with other party MPs, MLAs and councillors, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Bill.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

