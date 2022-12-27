Centre signs peace pact with insurgent group of Manipur

Centre signs peace pact with insurgent group of Manipur1 min read . 09:18 PM IST
- The government of India and the Manipur government entered into a cessation of operation agreement with ZUF that had been active for more than a decade
NEW DELHI :The Central government on Tuesday signed a peace agreement with a Manipur insurgent group, which agreed to give up violence and join the peaceful democratic process.
In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of an ‘insurgency-free and prosperous Northeast’ and under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the government of India and the government of Manipur entered into a cessation of operation agreement in New Delhi with ZUF that had been active for more than a decade.
This will be a significant boost to the peace process in Manipur.
The agreement was signed by senior home ministry officials and the government of Manipur and the representatives of ZUF in presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
Accoridng to the ministry, the representatives of the armed Group agreed to abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by law of the land.
The agreement provides for rehabilitation and re-settlement of the armed cadres. A Joint Monitoring Group will be constituted to oversee enforcement of the agreed ground rules, it said.
