Providing a further boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government in the defence sector, the acquisition wing of the Ministry of Defence has today signed a contract for ₹1,075 crore with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the retro-modification of Commander Sight of Battle Tanks-T-90.

The retro-modification will be carried out in 957 T-90 tanks of the Indian Army. “Commander sight of Battle Tank T-90, India’s premier battle tank, is presently fitted with Image Converter (IC) tube-based sight for night viewing. Based on the requirement projected by the Indian Army, DRDO and BEL have jointly designed and developed an advanced Mid Wave Thermal Image (MWIR) based sight as a replacement for the existing IC-based sight," said the defence ministry.

As per the defence ministry, the successful indigenous development of thermal imager based Commander Sight will provide further fillip to indigenous R&D and defence manufacturing.

What does retro-modification mean:

The new retro-modified commander sight employs a thermal imager capable of detecting the targets at 8 km during day and night and a Laser Ranger Finder (LRF) to find the ranges accurately up to 5 km, thereby enhancing its capability to engage the target at longer ranges.

As per the defence ministry, with the corrections from ballistic software and LRF, the Commander of T-90 can detect, engage and neutralise the targets with phenomenal accuracy. The indigenously developed sight completed extensive evaluations under field conditions successfully, it said.

