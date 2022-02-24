Centre signs 1,075 cr contract with BEL for T-90 tank retro-modification

The retro-modification will be carried out in 957 T-90 tanks of the Indian Army. “Commander sight of Battle Tank T-90, India’s premier battle tank, is presently fitted with Image Converter (IC) tube-based sight for night viewing. Based on the requirement projected by the Indian Army, DRDO and BEL have jointly designed and developed an advanced Mid Wave Thermal Image (MWIR) based sight as a replacement for the existing IC-based sight," said the defence ministry.