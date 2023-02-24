New Delhi: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has sold 18.05 lakh tonne of wheat in the open market through three e-auctions till date, after government decided to augment supplies last month to check prices of the essential commodity, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

As per the recommendation made by the Group of Ministers, Food Corporation of India is releasing 30 lakh tonne of wheat stock from the central pool stock to the market through various routes under the Open Market Sale Scheme.

About 11lakh tonne wheat has already been lifted by successful bidders which is available in the market.

Open sale of wheat through e-auction shall take place every Wednesday till 15 March, 2023 in an effort to augment wheat availability and safeguard the interests of consumers.

Roller flour millers and traders during an interaction with the government have assured that the benefit of highly subsidised sale of wheat under Open Market Sales Scheme, shall be adequately passed on to consumers, it added.

FCI sold 5.07 lakh tonne wheat in its third e-auction to 1,269 bidders at weighted average price of Rs. 2172 per quintal through 620 locations in 23 states.

According to the ministry, maximum number of bidders bought wheat in the range of 100 tn to 500 tn, showing the active participation and interest of small and medium traders and millers to contain the rising wheat and atta prices.