Centre sold 18 lakh tonne wheat in open market to scale down prices
Food Corporation of India is releasing 30 lakh tonne of wheat stock from the central pool stock to the market through various routes under the Open Market Sale Scheme
New Delhi: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has sold 18.05 lakh tonne of wheat in the open market through three e-auctions till date, after government decided to augment supplies last month to check prices of the essential commodity, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.
