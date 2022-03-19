This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
We've received a letter from Central Govt to be on alert as there is a surge in Covid cases across European Countries, South Korea & China, Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope said
As COVID seems to be rising again in Europe and parts of Asia after a short declining phase, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope exclaimed that the Centre has asked the state to be on alert and accordingly, they have asked the health department to take appropriate action. Maharashtra has been the worst state by COVID during previous waves.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, as quoted by news agency ANI, We've received a letter from Central Govt to be on alert as there is a surge in Covid cases across European Countries, South Korea & China. Accordingly, our health department had issued a letter to DCs to be cautious & take necessary steps.
Maharashtra on alert:
This comes after, Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health) cautioned municipal commissioners and district collectors of another possible surge.
“In the past 24 hours, some countries have recorded highest ever new Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago. Some new variant is suspected to be fuelling infections in Israel and other countries," Vyas wrote to municipal commissioners and district collectors.
He further said that authorities must ensure that people avoid crowding, follow strict masking and stay alert on influenza like illnesses. He also asked districts to speed up vaccination drives. The government was keeping a close watch on the rise in cases and will take necessary steps if needed, he stated.
Maharashtra reported 171 new COVID cases and three deaths on Friday. According to the state health department, 394 people recovered from the disease on Friday while the active number of cases stood at 1,680. With the new cases, the infection tally in the state reached 78,72,203. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in Maharashtra to 1,43,765.
What WHO said on the current COVID surge?
Meanwhile, the number of new coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 17% in the last week while COVID-19 infections rose, reversing a decline in cases that first began in January.
In its weekly report on the pandemic, WHO said there were more than 11 million new COVID-19 infections last week - about an 8% rise - and 43,000 new deaths. The number of COVID-19 deaths globally has been dropping for the past three weeks. The biggest increase in cases were seen in the Western Pacific and Africa, where infections rose by 29% and 12% respectively. Elsewhere, cases dropped by more than 20% in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas. In Europe, cases inched up by about 2%.
