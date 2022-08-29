Centre standardises process for issuing international driving permit. Details here1 min read . 01:54 PM IST
- The Centre said the provision for QR codes to link international driving permits with the driving licence has also been made
The Central government has standardised the process for issuance of international driving permits across the country in adherence to the Convention on International Road Traffic of 1949.
"India, being a signatory to Convention on International Road Traffic of 1949 (Geneva Convention), is required to issue International Driving Permit (IDP) as provided under this Convention, for the acceptance of the same on a reciprocal basis with other countries," the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said
Currently, the format, size, pattern, colour etc of IDP being issued differ across states in India. Due to this, many citizens face difficulties with their respective IDPs in foreign countries.
However, the ministry in a notification said the provision for QR codes to link international driving permits with the driving licence has also been made.
"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification on August 26, 2022, for greater facilitation of citizens in the issue of IDP across the country.
"Now, through this amendment, the format, size, colour etc. for IDP has been standardized for issuance across India, and in adherence to the Geneva Convention," it said.
According to the notification, a comparison of vehicle categories across various Conventions and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 has also been added for the facilitation of regulatory authorities.
