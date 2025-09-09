Centre stands shoulder to shoulder with affected people: PM Narendra Modi as he visits flood-hit Punjab, Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government stands shoulder to shoulder with the affected people as he begins his visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to take stock of the flood situation.

Advertisement

Narendra Modi is on a day-long visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today.

After visiting Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Punjab. He will also visit Gurdaspur, hold discussions with senior officials, and chair a review meeting on the ground situation, officials said.

Advertisement

He will also interact with flood-affected persons as well as NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Gurdaspur.

While leaving from Delhi for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the situation in the wake of floods and landslides, PM Modi wrote on X,

"The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour."

PM Modi was deeply concerned about the flood situation in Punjab and was closely monitoring it, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said on Sunday.

Tight security arrangements have been made in Gurdaspur in the wake of the prime minister's visit.

Floods in Punjab Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The floods are caused by swollen rivers, the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, along with seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Also Read | PM Modi to NDA MPs: Hold meets with traders over GST rate cuts

Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a relief package of at least ₹20,000 crore for the flood-ravaged state during his visit.

Referring to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's recent letter to the PM demanding ₹60,000 crore of the state's funds, Arora said it is Punjab's right and it should be released.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The floods are caused by swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour.

The death toll due to the devastating floods in Punjab stands at 51, while crops on 1.84 lakh hectares have been damaged.

Advertisement