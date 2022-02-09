Centre starts consultations for national database on cooperatives

NEW DELHI : Centre has started consultations with stakeholders on creation of a national database of cooperatives.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the Minister for Cooperation, Amit Shah said that in order to make cooperatives more transparent and efficient, the ministry has started stakeholder consultations on relevant interventions incuding creation of the database, digitalisation of about 63,000 active Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS).

On the upcoming National Cooperative Policy and schemes related to the cooperative sector, Shah said that the policy and the schemes are being drafted with the aim to deepen cooperatives as a "true people-based movement" reaching up to the grassroots and develop a cooperative based economy model including giving focus on ‘Make in India’.

This will address all developmental issues of cooperatives, he said.

The ministry has sought inputs and suggestions from the stakeholders including central government ministries.

Government created the new ministry in July last year. The ministry was allocated ₹900 crore in the Union Budget for FY23.

