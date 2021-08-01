GST collections in July  rise to  1.16 trillion

The finance ministry said this figure covers revenue collection from 1 July to 31 July. However, a small part of it— ₹4,937 crore—collected in the first five days of the month were earlier included in the figures for June as interest relief for delayed payment was given for that period. Despite that, a GST collection above ₹1 trillion offers comfort to authorities as it indicates a sequential revenue growth trajectory with the nation moving past the peak of the pandemic’s second wave.

