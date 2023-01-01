Centre, states collect around 1.5 trillion in GST in December

Experts also believe that increase in the prices of goods and services and recovery in the services sector after the pandemic have aided in higher GST receipts. It remains to be seen how the GST revenue trend shapes up in the last quarter of FY23 as the growth rate is expected to further normalize after seeing a sharp bounce-back in the initial months of the fiscal from the pandemic’s impact. The Centre and the states expect that widening the tax base will help in maintaining revenue buoyancy.