Centre, states collect over 1.47 trillion in GST in September

This month witnessed the second highest single day collection of Rs. 49,453 crore on 20 September with second highest number of 8.77 lakh challans filed, next only to Rs. 57,846 crore collected on 20 July 2022 through 9.58 lakh challans, which pertained to end of the year returns. This clearly shows that the GST portal maintained by GSTN has fully stabilized and is glitch free. September also saw another milestone getting crossed when more than 1.1 crore e-way bills and e-invoices, combined were generated without any glitch on the portal run by NIC on 30 September 2022, the statement said.