Centre, states collect over 1.47 trillion in GST in September

The total revenue of Centre and the states after regular settlements in September is ₹57,151 crore for Central GST and ₹59,216 crore for state GST
Central and state governments collected over ₹1.47 trillion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in September, said an official statement. GST collections have remained over ₹1.4 trillion mark in a row for seven months now.
GST revenue for September is 26% higher than that reported in the same month a year ago.
The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September is ₹1,47,686 crore of which Central GST is ₹25,271 crore, state GST is ₹31,813 crore, Integrated GST is ₹80,464 crore (including ₹41,215 crore collected on import of goods) and GST cess of ₹10,137 crore.
The total revenue of Centre and the states after regular settlements in September is ₹57,151 crore for Central GST and ₹59,216 crore for state GST.
The revenues for the month of September 2022 are 26% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 39% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 22% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.
This is the eighth month and seventh months in a row now that the monthly GST revenues have been more than the ₹1.4 lakh crore mark. The growth in GST revenue till September over the same period last year is 27%, continuing to display very high buoyancy. During the month of August 2022, 7.7 crore e-way bills were generated, which was marginally higher than 7.5 crore in July 2022.
This month witnessed the second highest single day collection of Rs. 49,453 crore on 20 September with second highest number of 8.77 lakh challans filed, next only to Rs. 57,846 crore collected on 20 July 2022 through 9.58 lakh challans, which pertained to end of the year returns. This clearly shows that the GST portal maintained by GSTN has fully stabilized and is glitch free. September also saw another milestone getting crossed when more than 1.1 crore e-way bills and e-invoices, combined were generated without any glitch on the portal run by NIC on 30 September 2022, the statement said.
