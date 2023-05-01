Centre, states collect record Rs1.87 trillion GST receipts in April2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 07:11 PM IST
On 20 April, revenue collections on a single day shot up to the highest ever of ₹ ₹68,228 crore through 980,000 transactions, the finance ministry said
NEW DELHI : Central and state governments collected a record ₹1.87 trillion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April boosted by year-end spike in sales, showing a 12% improvement over the GST revenue receipts collected in the same month a year ago.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×