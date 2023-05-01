Centre, states collect record Rs1.87 trillion GST receipts in April

Finance ministry said that after settlement of interstate transactions, the Centre collected ₹84,304 crore as Central GST, while states collected RS ₹85,371 crore as SGST. On import of goods, the collections stood at ₹34,972 crore, which is part of the tax revenue from integrated GST or IGST that is settled between Centre and states. GST cess on high end products, tobacco and aerated drings fetched ₹12,025 crore, which goes to repaying the liquidity support extended to states during the pandemic in lieu of their GST compensation.