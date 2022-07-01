New Delhi: Central and state governments have collected ₹1.45 trillion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in June, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. GST revenue collection in June shows a 56% jump from what was collected in the same time a year ago.

The minister was speaking at an event marking the fifth year of the introduction of GST. Sitharaman also told officials not to be complacent about the improvements GST has brought into taxation but to keep on improving.

GST collections have in recent months seen sharp growth on the basis of economic recovery and compliance enhancement measures.

GST revenue for the month of June 2021 stood at ₹92800 crore. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 55% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 56% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year, said an official statement.

This is the fifth time the monthly GST collection crossed ₹ 1.40 lakh crore mark since inception of GST and fourth month at a stretch since March 2022, the statement said.

The collection in June 2022 is not only be the second-highest but also has broken the trend of being a low collection month as observed in the past. Total number of e-way bills generated in the month of May 2022 was 7.3 crore, which is 2% less than 7.4 crore e-way bills generated in the month of April 2022.

The average monthly gross GST collection for the first quarter of the FY 2022-23 has been ₹ 1.51 lakh crore against the average monthly collection of ₹ 1.10 lakh crore in the first quarter of the last financial year showing an increase of 37%. Coupled with economic recovery, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have been contributing to the enhanced GST, the statement said.