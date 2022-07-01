Centre, states collect ₹1.45 trillion in GST receipts in June2 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 02:46 PM IST
- Sitharaman told officials not to be complacent about the improvements GST has brought into taxation but to keep on improving.
New Delhi: Central and state governments have collected ₹1.45 trillion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in June, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. GST revenue collection in June shows a 56% jump from what was collected in the same time a year ago.