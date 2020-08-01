Centre, states collect 87,422 crore in GST revenue in July

"Revenues for the last month (June) were higher than that of the current month. However, it is important to note that during the previous month, a large number of taxpayers also paid taxes pertaining to February, March and April 2020 on account of the relief provided due to covid-19. It may also be noted that the taxpayers with turnover less than ₹5 core continue to enjoy relaxation in filing returns till September 2020," the finance ministry said in a statement.