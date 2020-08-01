Centre, states collect 87,422 crore in GST revenue in July

NEW DELHI: Central and state governments collected ₹87,422 crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in July, down over 14% from the year-ago period.
NEW DELHI: Central and state governments collected ₹87,422 crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in July, down over 14% from the year-ago period.
July collections are also 3.8% lower on month but the numbers are not comparable as the payment schedule was relaxed to help companies facing a liquidity crunch.
July collections are also 3.8% lower on month but the numbers are not comparable as the payment schedule was relaxed to help companies facing a liquidity crunch.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
"Revenues for the last month (June) were higher than that of the current month. However, it is important to note that during the previous month, a large number of taxpayers also paid taxes pertaining to February, March and April 2020 on account of the relief provided due to covid-19. It may also be noted that the taxpayers with turnover less than ₹5 core continue to enjoy relaxation in filing returns till September 2020," the finance ministry said in a statement.
GST tax mop-up for accounts for 86% of what was collected in the same month a year ago, and as such showcases quite a significant economic recovery from the pandemic although a bit of it could be on account of pent-up demand, according to Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY.
Revenue collections fell sharply in the case of Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. Delhi reported a 23% year-on-year fall in revenue collection in July, while Tamil Nadu saw a 24% fall. Maharashtra reported a 17% decline and Karnataka saw revenue collection fall 15%.