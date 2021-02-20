Centre, states discuss bringing drop outs back to school, TB free India by 2025

“There are thousands of compliance requirements that now apply to common people, which can be eliminated. We have eliminated 1,500 laws. I wish states would make a team and identify those that can be weeded out. Now that we have the technology, there is no need for asking people to furnish the same things time and again…Let us remove this compliance burden from the people. This is also important for ease of living," Modi said in his speech delivered in Hindi.

