Centre, states fail to bury the hatchet over GST

Explaining the Centre’s reluctance to do so, Sitharaman said the Centre has issued a borrowing calendar and further revising it upward will immediately jack up yields of government securities. “Borrowing costs will go up for states and even the private sector. At a time we are seeking more money to invest, can we afford that? The impact will not be as much if states borrow. We will facilitate the borrowing in a manner so that some states don’t borrow at higher yields than some others."