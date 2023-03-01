GST collection rise 12% to 1.49 trillion in February

GST collection rise 12% to ₹1.49 trillion in February1 min read . 04:26 PM IST
The gross GST revenue collected in the month of February 2023 is ₹1,49,577 crore of which CGST is ₹27,662 crore, SGST is ₹34,915 crore, IGST is ₹75,069 crore
New Delhi: Central and state governments collected ₹1.49 trillion in goods and services tax (GST) in February, up around 12% on an annual basis, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
With this, the monthly GST revenues remained over ₹1.4 trillion for 12 months in a row.
“The gross GST revenue collected in the month of February 2023 is ₹1,49,577 crore of which CGST is ₹27,662 crore, SGST is ₹34,915 crore, IGST is ₹75,069 crore (including ₹35,689 crore collected on import of goods)," the ministry said. India’s GST revenue in February 2022 was ₹1.33 trillion.
The month witnessed the highest cess collection of ₹11,931 crore since the implementation of GST in 2017.
“Receipts from GST cess stood at ₹11,931 crore (including ₹792 crore collected on import of goods)," it added.
In February, after settlement for inter-state sales, the total revenue of the Centre was at ₹62,432 crore and of states was at ₹63,969 crore, the ministry said.
In addition, Centre had also released balance GST compensation of ₹16,982 crore for the month of June 2022 and ₹16,524 crore to States/UTs which have sent AG certified figures for previous period.
“During the month, revenues from import of goods was 6% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 15% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year," the ministry said.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the 2023/24 budget in February, projected a 12% growth in net GST collection for the central government. For 2022/23, the government aims to collect ₹8.54 lakh crore.
