Home / News / India /  GST collection rise 12% to 1.49 trillion in February

GST collection rise 12% to 1.49 trillion in February

1 min read . 04:26 PM IST Saurav Anand
The month witnessed the highest cess collection of 11,931 crore (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of February 2023 is 1,49,577 crore of which CGST is 27,662 crore, SGST is 34,915 crore, IGST is 75,069 crore

New Delhi: Central and state governments collected 1.49 trillion in goods and services tax (GST) in February, up around 12% on an annual basis, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

With this, the monthly GST revenues remained over 1.4 trillion for 12 months in a row.

“The gross GST revenue collected in the month of February 2023 is 1,49,577 crore of which CGST is 27,662 crore, SGST is 34,915 crore, IGST is 75,069 crore (including 35,689 crore collected on import of goods)," the ministry said. India’s GST revenue in February 2022 was 1.33 trillion.

The month witnessed the highest cess collection of 11,931 crore since the implementation of GST in 2017.

“Receipts from GST cess stood at 11,931 crore (including 792 crore collected on import of goods)," it added.

In February, after settlement for inter-state sales, the total revenue of the Centre was at 62,432 crore and of states was at 63,969 crore, the ministry said.

In addition, Centre had also released balance GST compensation of 16,982 crore for the month of June 2022 and 16,524 crore to States/UTs which have sent AG certified figures for previous period.

“During the month, revenues from import of goods was 6% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 15% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year," the ministry said.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the 2023/24 budget in February, projected a 12% growth in net GST collection for the central government. For 2022/23, the government aims to collect 8.54 lakh crore.

