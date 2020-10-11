Centre, states headed for another showdown at GST Council meeting on Monday

Abhishek Jain, partner at EY India, said the Constitution does not specify any dispute resolution mechanism and deciding on the framework has been left to the GST Council. “Dispute settlement mechanism can be an arbitration process, possibly under a group of former Supreme Court judges. It could also be a group of ministers within the GST Council which now the opposition states have suggested. The Centre and the dissenting states need to talk and find a midway, possibly agreeing to equally dividing the borrowing requirement between the centre and states," Jain said.