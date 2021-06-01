Centre, states may lock horns over GST compensation beyond FY22

Several states have reached out to the Centre emphasising the need for generous fiscal support in view of the mounting healthcare expenses amid the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic. On Monday, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to 11 non-BJP ruled states asking them to jointly appeal to the Centre to procure all covid-19 vaccines and supply them to states for free. Vijayan said in a social media post that he has reached out to CMs of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra in this regard. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month saying that lack of finances should not affect any state, Mint reported on 6 May. Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal in a communique to Sitharaman said the state had taken a grave risk by allowing its purchase tax to be subsumed into GST, and is facing a high revenue shortfall now.

