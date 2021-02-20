OPEN APP
Centre, states must work together for India's progress: PM Modi at Niti Aayog meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

Centre, states must work together for India's progress: PM Modi at Niti Aayog meet

2 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 11:40 AM IST Meghna Sen

  • 'In the Covid period, we saw how Centre and states worked together, the nation succeeded and a good image of India was built before the entire world,'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is chairing the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of Niti Aayog on Saturday, said that the state and central governments have worked together to effectively battle the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the chief ministers, ministers and Lieutenant-Governors of states and Union Territories during the Niti Aayog meet, PM Modi said, "In the Covid period, we saw how Centre and states worked together, the nation succeeded and a good image of India was built before the entire world. Today, as we complete 75 years of independence, this governing council meet becomes even more significant."

"Foundation of India's development is that Centre and states work together and head towards a certain direction and make cooperative federalism even more meaningful. Not only this, we have to try to bring competitive, cooperative federalism not only among states but also districts," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi has asked states to attract investment using the production-linked incentive scheme. He has also appealed to the state governments to reduce compliance and the number of laws that entangle the system.

Modi hails budget at NITI Aayog meet

The Prime Minister also praised the Union Budget 2021-22, presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month.

Speaking on how the Budget this year was received with a positive outlook and uplifted the mood of the nation, PM Modi said, "The positive response received for this year's Budget has expressed the mood of the nation. The country has made up its mind that it wants to progress rapidly and doesn't want to lose time. The youth is playing a major role in setting the mood of the nation."

Underscoring the need to achieve Ease of Doing Business so India can "grab global opportunities", the PM also spoke of achieving "Ease of Living" for the people.

"For India's citizens, we must try and better Ease of Living. It will help us achieve the aspirations of Indians and make their lives better," PM Modi said.

The agenda of today's Niti Aayog meeting included agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at the grassroots level and health and nutrition.

