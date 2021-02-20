Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Centre, states must work together for India's progress: PM Modi at Niti Aayog meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

Centre, states must work together for India's progress: PM Modi at Niti Aayog meet

2 min read . 11:40 AM IST Meghna Sen

  • 'In the Covid period, we saw how Centre and states worked together, the nation succeeded and a good image of India was built before the entire world,'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is chairing the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of Niti Aayog on Saturday, said that the state and central governments have worked together to effectively battle the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is chairing the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of Niti Aayog on Saturday, said that the state and central governments have worked together to effectively battle the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the chief ministers, ministers and Lieutenant-Governors of states and Union Territories during the Niti Aayog meet, PM Modi said, "In the Covid period, we saw how Centre and states worked together, the nation succeeded and a good image of India was built before the entire world. Today, as we complete 75 years of independence, this governing council meet becomes even more significant."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

GST compensation shortfall: Govt releases 1 lakh crore to states since Oct 2020

1 min read . 12:52 PM IST

Modi urges states to reduce compliance burden on common man, defends farm laws

2 min read . 12:50 PM IST

What is Covax and how will it deliver Covid-19 vaccines to poorer countries?

3 min read . 12:46 PM IST

Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine

1 min read . 12:27 PM IST

Speaking to the chief ministers, ministers and Lieutenant-Governors of states and Union Territories during the Niti Aayog meet, PM Modi said, "In the Covid period, we saw how Centre and states worked together, the nation succeeded and a good image of India was built before the entire world. Today, as we complete 75 years of independence, this governing council meet becomes even more significant."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

GST compensation shortfall: Govt releases 1 lakh crore to states since Oct 2020

1 min read . 12:52 PM IST

Modi urges states to reduce compliance burden on common man, defends farm laws

2 min read . 12:50 PM IST

What is Covax and how will it deliver Covid-19 vaccines to poorer countries?

3 min read . 12:46 PM IST

Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine

1 min read . 12:27 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Foundation of India's development is that Centre and states work together and head towards a certain direction and make cooperative federalism even more meaningful. Not only this, we have to try to bring competitive, cooperative federalism not only among states but also districts," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi has asked states to attract investment using the production-linked incentive scheme. He has also appealed to the state governments to reduce compliance and the number of laws that entangle the system.

Modi hails budget at NITI Aayog meet

The Prime Minister also praised the Union Budget 2021-22, presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month.

Speaking on how the Budget this year was received with a positive outlook and uplifted the mood of the nation, PM Modi said, "The positive response received for this year's Budget has expressed the mood of the nation. The country has made up its mind that it wants to progress rapidly and doesn't want to lose time. The youth is playing a major role in setting the mood of the nation."

Underscoring the need to achieve Ease of Doing Business so India can "grab global opportunities", the PM also spoke of achieving "Ease of Living" for the people.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"For India's citizens, we must try and better Ease of Living. It will help us achieve the aspirations of Indians and make their lives better," PM Modi said.

The agenda of today's Niti Aayog meeting included agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at the grassroots level and health and nutrition.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.