Centre, states net ₹1.56 tn GST in Jan
NEW DELHI : Central and state governments collected ₹1.56 trillion in goods and services tax (GST) in January, marking the second-highest collection ever and an improvement of 24% from a year ago, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
