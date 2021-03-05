Centre, states should talk about petroleum taxes: Nirmala Sitharaman

“While the consumer feels the prices should come down, it is understood and appreciated. But pricing--that is where I use the word dharam sankat. It is a question I would like the states and the Centre to talk about because it is not just the Centre that has duties on petroleum prices…Both the Centre and states derive revenue from it. When the Centre draws revenue on any score, 41% of it goes to states. This is an issue which is layered. It has to be a matter ideally for both the centre and states to talk about," the minister explained in response to a question on high fuel taxes.