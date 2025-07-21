"The occupancy of completed AHP houses under PMAY-U is very low particularly in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. States and union territories need to expedite the completion of houses, infrastructure work and allotment of completed AHP houses to the beneficiaries. MoHUA has raised concerns with states and noted that unoccupancy continues due to inadequate infrastructure in several states," said a person in the know of the developments.