NEW DELHI : The central government and partnering states will take on board master developers to build seven mega textile parks with aid from the exchequer under a ₹4,445 crore scheme cleared by the union cabinet on Wednesday, textile secretary Upendra Prasad Singh said in an interview.

Under the Prime Minister’s Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (Mitra) scheme, special purpose vehicles (SPVs) will be set up with 49% central government stake and 51% holding by the respective state which will own the mega parks but will be given on long term lease to the master developer, Singh said.

The lease would initially be for 25 years to the developer, which could be extended by another 25 years.

For greenfield projects, 30% of the infrastructure cost will be available as viability gap funding, subject to a cap of ₹500 crores, while brownfield projects will get support 30% of the remaining cost subject to a maximum of ₹200 crores.

“Besides the development capital support, we will also provide ₹300 crore per park, which is called a competitiveness incentive support. This will not go to the developer, but will go to the units that will come up in the park, to make them competitive. We would provide upto 3% of their turnover as incentive on first come first serve basis till this amount of ₹300 crore per park is exhausted. The first requirement for the park is that it should have 1,000 acres minimum land. We have heard from ten states that they have contiguous encumbrance-free land available and they are interested in having these parks."

These states are Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. “But right now, we have not decided on the states or the sites. It will be decided by a challenge method. So any state that have not yet approached us can respond to us," said Singh.

The Mitra scheme seeks to attract investments into the labour-intensive textile sector and add new jobs. The official estimate is that the scheme will help in adding 100,000 direct and 200,000 indirect jobs.

For each park, there will be an SPV and the private developer will develop the project under the overall supervision of the SPV. However, it will be the developer which will be responsible for bringing the anchor and other investors and also decide on the lease rentals. This is the preferred model, said Singh.

