Centre steps in to curb skyrocketing food prices

For pulses, Goyal said the time limit for import of tur under import quota of 4 lakh tonne for FY21 has been extended till 31 December while import of urad under the already issued import quota of 1.5 lakh tonne expedited. Government is also supplying moong, tur and urad to states from the buffer stock making a retail intervention to reduce prices. Goyal said in next 15 days, 2 lakh tonnes of tur from the buffer will be disposed through open market sale. The government has also decided to extend the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mozambique for import of 2 lakh tonne of tur for another five years and is in the process of signing an MoU with Myanmar for five years to import 2.5 lakh tonne of urad.