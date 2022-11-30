Centre steps up audit of EV firms taking subsidies: Report

The Indian government will stop its electric vehicle subsidy scheme for companies against which complaints have been received, CNBC TV 18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government may ask some of the companies to return the subsidies received already, the report added.

The government may ask some of the companies to return the subsidies received already, the report added.

