Centre steps up audit of EV firms taking subsidies: Report

1 min read . 04:04 PM ISTReuters
The Indian government will stop its electric vehicle subsidy scheme for companies against which complaints have been received, CNBC TV 18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The government may ask some of the companies to return the subsidies received already, the report added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

