NEW DELHI : The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chairman, Dr NK Arora on Wednesday informed news agency ANI that the Indian government has stepped up its contract tracing for now.

Arora also assured that at the moment the Covid-19 working group of India has no evidence of another pandemic wave starting.

Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has confirmed the first cases of BA.4 and BA.5–each of them are known as sub-variants of Omicron.

A 19-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu has been found to be infected with BA.4, while an 80-year-old man from Telangana was confirmed to have BA.5

Arora further confirmed that no local outbreaks of the Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 have been found so far.

Further he also said that most Covid-19 cases are being seen in people who were isolated or remained protected in the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A 19 years old female in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 variant of SARS-CoV-2. The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. The patient had no travel history. Before this, a South African traveler was reported positive for the BA.4 variant on arrival at Hyderabad airport, INSACOG said in a bulletin.

“An 80 years old male in Telangana has tested positive for the BA.5 variant SARS-CoV-2. The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. The patient had no travel history," it said adding that the contact tracing of the BA.4. and BA.5 patients are being undertaken as a precautionary measure.

BA.4 and BA.5 are subvariants of the Omicron variant circulating globally. These were reported first from South Africa earlier this year and are now reported from several other countries. These variants have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalization.

On Monkeypox virus, that has now spread to 19 countries globally, Arora said, “Monkeypox is not as contagious or severe as covid. However, its spread is matter of concern. It will have severe output in those immunocompromised. Govt has set up expert committee for this. Surveillance similar to that of covid"