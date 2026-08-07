Centre steps up leptospirosis surveillance, preparedness

The Centre has stepped up a nationwide surveillance and preparedness plan to contain leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that affects humans and animals, particularly during the monsoon, according to a senior official and a document reviewed by Mint.
Caused by the bacterium Leptospira, leptospirosis is transmitted through contact with water or soil contaminated by the urine of infected rodents and livestock. It can progress rapidly to multi-organ failure, jaundice, internal bleeding and even death if left untreated.