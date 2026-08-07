Centre steps up leptospirosis surveillance, preparedness

NEW DELHI : The Centre has stepped up a nationwide surveillance and preparedness plan to contain leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that affects humans and animals, particularly during the monsoon, according to a senior official and a document reviewed by Mint.
NEW DELHI : The Centre has stepped up a nationwide surveillance and preparedness plan to contain leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that affects humans and animals, particularly during the monsoon, according to a senior official and a document reviewed by Mint.
Caused by the bacterium Leptospira, leptospirosis is transmitted through contact with water or soil contaminated by the urine of infected rodents and livestock. It can progress rapidly to multi-organ failure, jaundice, internal bleeding and even death if left untreated.
Caused by the bacterium Leptospira, leptospirosis is transmitted through contact with water or soil contaminated by the urine of infected rodents and livestock. It can progress rapidly to multi-organ failure, jaundice, internal bleeding and even death if left untreated.
“Epidemiological analysis over the years shows that cases of leptospirosis start increasing during the monsoon season in endemic states. Therefore, in the pre-monsoon season, all concerned authorities need to undertake the initiatives to minimize the spread of leptospirosis and ensure prompt and effective management of cases,” the health ministry said in a communication to states and Union territories.
The Union health ministry has asked regional health authorities to put contingency plans for outbreak prevention in place and urged doctors to maintain a high index of suspicion, as leptospirosis often begins with non-specific symptoms such as fever, severe headache, and muscle pain.
Action plan
To ensure effective case management and tracking, states must mandate real-time case reporting through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).
India reported around 10,000 leptospirosis cases in 2022, with regional outbreaks continuing to place a significant burden on public health. Kerala, for instance, reported 3,259 confirmed cases and 209 deaths in 2025, followed by more than 1,300 cases through mid-2026.
India reports around 10,000 leptospirosis cases annually, with regional surges placing a significant burden on public health. Kerala, for instance, reported 3,259 confirmed cases and 209 deaths in 2025, followed by more than 1,300 cases through mid-2026.
To execute the plan, the ministry has instructed states to customize local outbreak prevention strategies based on previous eco-epidemiological district data. State and district surveillance units, alongside rapid response teams (RRTs), must closely monitor high-risk zones.
Additionally, state authorities were directed to conduct sensitization webinars for health personnel, strengthen laboratory testing capacities with sufficient diagnostic kits, maintain uninterrupted supplies of essential medicines, and coordinate with municipal bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions to clear drainage and eliminate standing water contaminated by rodent and livestock urine.
"Leptospirosis cases spike during the monsoon because heavy rains and severe waterlogging cause animal urine—particularly from rodents and livestock—to mix with standing floodwaters. When individuals navigate these environments, the bacteria enter through the mouth, nose, skin abrasions or mucous membranes,” said Dr Sujeet Singh, former director, National Centre for Disease Control.
“While the disease can sometimes progress to severe complications requiring ICU admission, effective treatment options like tetracycline and doxycycline are readily available,” Singh said.
He said that the key challenge lies in early diagnosis, as the initial symptoms closely mirror those of other seasonal tropical fevers. Active surveillance, vaccination and timely treatment in livestock can be prioritized, particularly in endemic states such as Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Assam, etc.
Mint queries emailed to the health ministry remained unanswered.