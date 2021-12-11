The Centre has suggested more curbs including night curfews in districts recording high Covid positivity rate in past two weeks. In a letter to Chief Secretaries/Administrators of all states/UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 27 districts in 10 states/UTs, which have been reporting high Covid positive rates in the past 2 weeks, need to be monitored very closely.

He said with the recent trend of sustained and overall decline in Covid cases, the country is critically placed in its fight against the pandemic. Eight districts in 3 states have been reporting more than 10% positive rates in the past two weeks and 19 districts in 7 states/UTs have been reporting positivity rates between 5% and 10% in the past two weeks. "Thus these 27 districts need to be monitored very closely," he said in the letter.

Bhushan said that it was imperative for all states/UTs to maintain a strict watch on the situation with focused district level measures for containment of clusters of new positive cases. In case of any district reporting a surge in cases or rise in positivity rates, intensive action and local containment must be initiated.

The strategic containment interventions in identified areas include night curfews, restricting gathering of people, congregation, and curtailing attendees in marriages and funerals, he said.

