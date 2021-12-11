He said with the recent trend of sustained and overall decline in Covid cases, the country is critically placed in its fight against the pandemic. Eight districts in 3 states have been reporting more than 10% positive rates in the past two weeks and 19 districts in 7 states/UTs have been reporting positivity rates between 5% and 10% in the past two weeks. "Thus these 27 districts need to be monitored very closely," he said in the letter.