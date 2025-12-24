Centre takes big step to protect Aravalli range, asks states to impose ban on new mining leases

In a major step towards protecting the Aravalli range, the Central government on Wednesday, December 24, announced a complete ban on granting of any new mining leases in the mountain range, as it declared that it was fully committed towards long-term protection of the Aravalli ecosystem.

In a statement, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said the complete ban on granting of new mining leases is meant to protect the integrity of the Aravalli range.

“The directions are aimed at safeguarding the Aravallis as a continuous geological ridge extending from Gujarat to the National Capital Region, and at stopping all unregulated mining activities,” it said, adding, “Government of India stands fully committed towards long-term protection of the Aravalli ecosystem, recognising its critical role in preventing desertification, conserving biodiversity, recharging aquifers, and environmental services for the region.”