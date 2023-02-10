The Centre has taken several proactive steps to promote the GI tagged products in the global market, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash said in reply to a parliamentary question on Friday.

The Directorate General of foreign Trade (DGFT) is the agency of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Government of India, responsible for execution of the import and export Policies of India with the main objective of promoting India’s exports. DGFT plays a very important role in the development of trading relations with various other nations.

The minister said that the government has established various Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) to cater to the speciﬁc requirements of diﬀerent export products and thus, to help and assist Indian exporters by providing access to international markets, promoting Indian products through various activities and increasing the overall exports from India.

“The councils are formed as non-proﬁt organizations under the Companies Act / Societies Registration Act. In addition to these councils, some export industries have Commodity Boards and Export Development Authorities which were set up through special Acts passed in the Parliament," Parkash added.

FIEO (Federation of Indian Export Organizations) is the apex trade promotion organization in the country, which was set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the private trade and industry segment.

The organization is responsible for representing and assisting Indian entrepreneurs and exporters in foreign markets. It acts as the crucial interface between Indian exporters, Central Government, State Governments, ﬁnancial institutions, ports, railways, surface transport and other concerned stakeholders.