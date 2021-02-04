Centre targets land disputes that cripple India’s infrastructure

The Mumbai metro dispute is one of the most well known. A tussle between the federal and state governments over the land title of the site for a car shed has been tied up for years of inquiries. A lawmaker in Maharashtra said a resolution to the latest dispute over the project -- which began in 1969 and work on this phase started in 2012 -- could save the state ₹5,500 crore ($754 million). The next hearing on the Japan International Cooperation Agency-funded project is scheduled for February.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}