Centre tele-mental health service received 1 lakh calls since inception2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 07:32 PM IST
- According to health ministry, since its inception, the service has aimed to create a digital mental health ecosystem that has provided a boost to the existing mental healthcare services
NEW DELHI : In a significant achievement towards providing quality mental healthcare for all across the country, Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) helpline of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has reached a milestone by receiving over 100,000 calls since its launch in October 2022.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×