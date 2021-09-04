The Union health ministry on Saturday asked Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and the northeastern states to saturate the first dose coverage of Covid-19 vaccination for the population aged between 18-45.

Further, the states were also told to focus on the inoculation of the population aged above 60.

In a meeting, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the coverage of both the doses of vaccine in the 60+ category is unsatisfactory in Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

“The vulnerability of this age group to Covid-19 makes this exercise of prime importance," said Bhushan.

As per a statement by the health ministry, the states were notified of the fact that the administration of the first dose has progressively outpaced the administration of the second dose.

The health secretary suggested that the states earmark doses, days and target the completion of the vaccination exercise for all beneficiaries.

The ministry also took state-wise details of balance stock of 0.5 ml syringes, vaccination coverage among special groups (transgender persons, persons with disabilities, PWI and prisoners).

Covid-19 vaccination coverage among women, particularly pregnant and lactating women, was also discussed, said the statement.

States were advised to closely monitor the stock from state vaccine stores to cold chain point, check rational distribution and restrict vaccine wastage to below 2% and update data on eVIN (electronic vaccine intelligence network) on a daily basis.

In addition to this, they are also required to check the supply of other denomination syringes as per availability (0.5 ml/ 1ml/ 2 ml/ 3ml auto-disable/re-use prevention syringes (RUP)/disposable) for Covid vaccination.

This comes as the ministry said on Saturday morning that it has provided 66.07 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to all the states so far.

It also said that more than 4.49 crore (4,49,68,620) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs.

“The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states/UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," it said in a statement.

